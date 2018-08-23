How do you manage your "internal team wiki" or company guidelines?
2 hours ago from Andrew Ciobanasiu, Designer
Anything from file naming conventions to sketch file best practices, how does your team document and share these sorts of things?
I'm not talking about "handbooks" or culture-based content. The one example that immediately comes to mind is:
I'm currently using a gitlab wiki which works decently enough. I'm just wondering if there are better options out there.
