How do you manage your "internal team wiki" or company guidelines?

2 hours ago from , Designer

Anything from file naming conventions to sketch file best practices, how does your team document and share these sorts of things?

I'm not talking about "handbooks" or culture-based content. The one example that immediately comes to mind is:

I'm currently using a gitlab wiki which works decently enough. I'm just wondering if there are better options out there.

3 comments

  • Taurean BryantTaurean Bryant, 1 minute ago

    Basecamp does a nice guy publishing all of that in a handbook repo.

    0 points
  • Jason Spidle, 1 minute ago

    There are quite a lot of beautiful looking options for this, including Slite, Tettra, Slab, and Nuclino. Beyond those purpose-built tools, I could easily see one using Notion or Dropbox Paper.

    I tried to push our team to adopting one of these platforms but in most cases, the price was simply too high (though Nuclino does have a pretty generous free tier). Price aside, no one wanted to have yet another login and that's ultimately the thing. For the wiki to be regularly referenced, edited, and updated, it must be super accessible. The more people see it and the easier it is to make changes, the more likely it will actually become a useful resource instead of just a dormant repository of how your company operated three years ago.

    We ended up just using a Bitbucket wiki since we already pay for it and everyone has access. The initial launch of an internal wiki can be a little tricky so one thing that I did to increase engagement was to create a fun section called Lore for people to contribute stories about inside jokes. I think that kind of engagement has snowballed and now people are pretty quick to add things to relevant wiki pages when they can or to reference the wiki when they have questions.

    Another key to wiki adoption is having a wiki evangelist. There's got to be one person (and it sounds like that would be you) who is the driving force behind initial documentation and efforts to keep things organized. Here's a screenshot of the front page of our wiki, if you're curious. And here's an example of a lore entry to give you some ideas there. There's all kinds of crazy things in there.

    0 points
  • Dan Leahy, 1 minute ago

    I'd be interested to know what other teams do as well.

    Heck, if I had to guess, most probably don't do anything at all (i.e. each designer runs independent and keeps tracks of their own best practice and tips/tricks). They share with team only when mentoring or providing advice or critique...

    0 points