Whats your experience with SkyFonts?
3 hours ago from Simon Fricker, Product Design and Development
Im looking for a way to get sync the Google fonts to my Mac and https://skyfonts.com/ popped up. Wondering what others experiences are with it.
It was okay. But I prefer having all things in one app. That's why I switched to right font app.
Been using RightFont for a long time. It's pretty bad ass, does all what I need it for
