Whats your experience with SkyFonts?

3 hours ago from , Product Design and Development

Im looking for a way to get sync the Google fonts to my Mac and https://skyfonts.com/ popped up. Wondering what others experiences are with it.

2 comments

  • Nemanja NenadicNemanja Nenadic, 1 hour ago

    It was okay. But I prefer having all things in one app. That's why I switched to right font app.

    1 point
    • Rob GillRob Gill, 1 minute ago

      Been using RightFont for a long time. It's pretty bad ass, does all what I need it for

      0 points