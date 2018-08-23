Hey friends! We’d recently started manually onboarding first Phase beta-v1 users.

By now, more than 70 designers tried prototyping interactions in Phase. Thanks to those early adopters, we can now move much faster making Phase better.

It’ll take us some time to get it solid. We still have a lot to improve. Quite a few bugs to squash (especially importing), and few features we need to add to make it fully usable.

We’ll keep at it. Working with early beta users for the following few weeks, before eventually releasing a more-stable beta to the full early access list.

We’re building Phase out in the open, transparently and hand-in-hand with the designer community, so want to pass thank you’s to those of you helping us shape the future of Phase.

All are welcome to follow updates in #beta-testing on Phase Community.

Have any questions, or want to check the status? You can always shoot us a message.