Adobe XD August 2018 Update
1 hour ago from Mike Hu, Design Product Marketing @ Adobe
Hi Everyone,
As follow up to the July release, we have a new update to XD with the following requested features from the community:
● Reorder Elements in the Assets panel
● Asset Extraction in design specs
● @mention support when commenting on prototypes and design specs
● Browser invite of user to prototypes and design specs
● Design Spec support for stroke types
To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here. Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting today through August 23 from 9 AM - 5:00 PM PDT!
We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.
Thank you,
Mike from the XD Team
