Good Designer, Bad Designer (linkedin.com)
9 hours ago from Harmeet Singh
hmmmm, some of these seem like a non designer cracking the whip. you're a bad designer if you say you have creative block? OR can't give definitive times? Sounds like the person that wrote this isn't a designer, cant manage designers and would hate to be interviewed by someone like this. EEEK
