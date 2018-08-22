Is there a tool to make templates for non-designers?
5 hours ago from Nikhil Vootkur, Co-Founder and Designer @ KudosWall.com
Hey there DN!
I design for some political campaigns and part of my work is creating templates for their instagram posts/media graphics. Currently, I make templates for myself and just fill in the text by hand myself. I was wondering if anyone here knew of a tool where I could make those templates which a non-designer could edit?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now