Looking for colorblind designers/art directors/creative directors

1 hour ago from , Experience Designer

I had someone comment on one of my LinkedIn posts and mention that he received a degree in design, but seems to have given up on it because of colorblindness.

It seems like there's still a ton that can be accomplished as a colorblind designer, but I'd love to connect him with someone who can speak from experience. Is there anyone awesome out there that I could connect him with?