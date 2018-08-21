Looking for colorblind designers/art directors/creative directors
1 hour ago from Josiah D, Experience Designer
I had someone comment on one of my LinkedIn posts and mention that he received a degree in design, but seems to have given up on it because of colorblindness.
It seems like there's still a ton that can be accomplished as a colorblind designer, but I'd love to connect him with someone who can speak from experience. Is there anyone awesome out there that I could connect him with?
