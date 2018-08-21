Dribbble redesigns its shot view? (dribbble.com)
2 hours ago from Rob Hewitt
Fuzzy shots everywhere now...
Really liking the ability for larger shots, but they should've accounted for all shots posted before the launch. For those older than that date/time, they could get scaled down at half size, like they've been up until this point. That way they don't get pixelated! Or, just scale everything at half size period.
Another downfall is the bigger shots are going to change what gets posted on Dribbble. Bigger shots = more detail = less WIP shots.
Let's be honest, do we still use Dribbble for WIP shots?
Many people do, but they don't often end up on the Popular page. A lot of the WIP aren't super rough, but are the beginning stages of a project and some details aren't as thought through. I have in the past (granted I don't post very often), but this definitely makes me more hesitant to do so.
You would think they could have encouraged high-res uploads for a few months before debuting this design - everything from a couple days ago and before looks like shit now.
That's a great idea—too late now though ☹️
So now you can upload 1600x1200 images for retina devices. Interesting. Would have loved a little heads up but.. game on!
Yes! Finally. Hope that will take visitors in the action more often. Link clicks, attachment views and etc. Sometimes I guess 90% of people who are liking shots never go deeper than a thumbnail :(
Yep, I noticed this morning as well. Thought I was tripping out. But, I'm really happy with the changes. Definitely makes the designs "pop" out a lot more.
Had loads of dribble tabs open from a few hours ago. Before realising the UI had just updated, I had this comedy moment I thought I just broke dribbble. :P
Great updates, forgot about buckets... or 'saves' Already using them loads more!
