Neede - Design Resource Library (neede.co)

Hi DN!

I'm sure as designers we all have our own little collection of design resources that we refer to when we are working on our projects. While my list of websites continue to grow, i started to find it hard to keep track of them. That's when i decided to put them all together and organise them into different categories.

Neede is a curated collection of online design resources for product designers. I built Neede as a way to share these resources with other designers who are looking for inspiration for their projects.

If there are any suggestions or feedback that you have for Neede, drop me an email!

Check out Neede here: https://neede.co

Cheers, Hansel.