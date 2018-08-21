The differences between UX/UI Designer, Product Designer, Product Manager
How would you describe to your child what are the responsibilities of the UX/UI Designer, Product Designer, Product Manager?
I would say, a UI/UX Designer is the one who takes care of most of the design requirements, a Product Manager bridges the gap between the designers and developers and other relevant teams and Product Designer is the combination of the first two. Makes sense?
Exactly.
A Product Designer would also include elements of UX research, whereas UX/UI Designer would typically work alongside a UX Researcher as well as a Product Manager.
It's not "better" to be either, just where specialties lie.
Do you want to be a "jack of all trades" or have sharper focus in a narrower part of the product development cycle?
Where I'm working UX/UI Designer and Product Designer are the same things. I suppose that an UX/UI Designer that works in an agency is not a Product Designer though ? If you stick to the literal definition of "product". Also, still where I'm working, the Product Manager is the designer that is also a manager. He manages all the Product Designer of our enterprise.
