Set of 24 Dotted Map Country
4 hours ago from Clément JACQUELIN, Freelance UI Designer
Hey,
I've worked on a Dotted Map of France for my Daily UI Challenge.
Maybe some of you would love to use this kind of map, so I've created a set of 24 differents country in the same effect.
You can easily change the color of the dots on each map.
Here is a link from my website or you can find it on SketchAppSource too.
Feedback or suggestions for new country is greatly appreciated !
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now