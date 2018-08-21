Set of 24 Dotted Map Country

Hey,

I've worked on a Dotted Map of France for my Daily UI Challenge.

Maybe some of you would love to use this kind of map, so I've created a set of 24 differents country in the same effect.

You can easily change the color of the dots on each map.

Here is a link from my website or you can find it on SketchAppSource too.

Feedback or suggestions for new country is greatly appreciated !

