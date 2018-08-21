The importance of branding in a startup world. And how we've launched our MVP.

So here is a short story. It's 2016, we had an idea based on the pain we've seen our clients struggle with on a daily basis. Their SEO flows for articles and multichannel publishing was a mess. We were running our branding & digital agency back then.

Three people, different backgrounds, same target. What do we start with? Logo! That's right, we knew a bit what we were going to make, we knew a little bit less about how we were going to make it, but we knew for sure that we needed a kickass logo and UX for our new tool! Design first approach, as we call it.

Took us 3 months to brainstorm about the MVP and to find a great NAME, and then we started designing. After 6 months of redesigning, brainstorming and testing the MVP we had our branding, one-pager with 'early subscription' form, and we knew how we would program our software. But we didn't write any code yet.

We launched our story in a local blogging community. And it was huge, I remember we had a slack notification for each lead coming in and in the first half hour it was constantly making noise :)) We gathered 700 leads within two hours.

Strangely enough, the most comments were related to the branding of the app. Folks loved our concept and logo.

Now two years later our tool has grown a lot and it's a full-time job with 10 people in the company.

Today we are on Product Hunt by the way.

So start with well-designed branding folks!

Cheers Valeri, co-founder @ StoryChief.io