  • Chris DonerChris Doner, 2 minutes ago

    Nice. I am considering creating my own course on something actually. The site looks great. One thing it is missing is some sort of about page (maybe FAQ or something too?). I want to know the story behind this site/course: who is it, why they built it, etc. Without any semblance of that it makes it a little harder to "trust". Anyway, nice work :)

  • David SvezhintsevDavid Svezhintsev, 6 hours ago

    I made myself a challenge to do something over the course of 5 days. And in 5 days I managed to plan launch a course, record it, edit it, create a website, create a facebook page, create a few ads. Feel free to give feedback if you feel you have anything to add!

