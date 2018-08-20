Figma For Beginners - A Free Bite Sized Design Course (figmaforbeginners.com)
6 hours ago from David Svezhintsev, Full-stack ninja-unicorn-warrior-princess @ Favored Crew
Nice. I am considering creating my own course on something actually. The site looks great. One thing it is missing is some sort of about page (maybe FAQ or something too?). I want to know the story behind this site/course: who is it, why they built it, etc. Without any semblance of that it makes it a little harder to "trust". Anyway, nice work :)
I made myself a challenge to do something over the course of 5 days. And in 5 days I managed to plan launch a course, record it, edit it, create a website, create a facebook page, create a few ads. Feel free to give feedback if you feel you have anything to add!
