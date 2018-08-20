UX Design should evolve to HX Design (medium.com)
12 hours ago from Marian Voicu, Senior Experience Designer @ Softvision
12 hours ago from Marian Voicu, Senior Experience Designer @ Softvision
Roll on another job title. Call yourselves whatever you want, seriously...
That is true, but are not to many title for the same thing? I feel that we add up to much to the noise.
Hmmm, I see your point. But I'm talking more about the situation where we have 14 competing names/titles for each of the 14 competing standards. And the topic is more on the fact that is not about users anymore.
Sure, as long you are doing some actual design work. But honestly, it sounds very redundant, because if you are doing design, you're already taking into consideration the people whos going to use by design principles, otherwise, it's call art. Perhaps you should just call yourself a Designer
Or just Experience Designer. Having in mind that it is all about contextual experience.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now