  • Mick NMick N, 1 hour ago

    This is worth a read.

    Some of you may remember Visual Idiot (who no longer wishes to go by this name) as a talented designer and web developer who poked fun at the web in playful and clever ways. I certainly do.

    So it's a rather sad and poignant reminder that even the prominent amongst us can burn out.

    Remember to look after yourselves :)

    • Yasen DimovYasen Dimov, 3 minutes ago

      Thanks for sharing this! Burning out is a real issue!

      Hope Charlotte feels better now she's out!

  • A B, 1 minute ago

    Very easy to burn out once you've been in the game for a few years. The honeymoon period doesn't last forever.

    Fast forward 10-15 years, you start to become tired, grisly and cynical, the hungry juniors are challenging you creatively and you're getting left for dust.

    Just me then? Well, I guess not...

    Good luck Charlotte :)

