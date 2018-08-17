Visual Idiot retires from the industry (visualidiot.com)
2 hours ago from Mick N, Freelancer
2 hours ago from Mick N, Freelancer
This is worth a read.
Some of you may remember Visual Idiot (who no longer wishes to go by this name) as a talented designer and web developer who poked fun at the web in playful and clever ways. I certainly do.
So it's a rather sad and poignant reminder that even the prominent amongst us can burn out.
Remember to look after yourselves :)
Thanks for sharing this! Burning out is a real issue!
Hope Charlotte feels better now she's out!
Very easy to burn out once you've been in the game for a few years. The honeymoon period doesn't last forever.
Fast forward 10-15 years, you start to become tired, grisly and cynical, the hungry juniors are challenging you creatively and you're getting left for dust.
Just me then? Well, I guess not...
Good luck Charlotte :)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now