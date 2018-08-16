Multipurpose landing page template in Figma (dribbble.com)
Hola, community!
This template is the 10th and the last from the biggest Figma web design system I am working on at the moment. This theme matches for app presentation, agency, service or portfolio page. Made by blocks, this template is expecting for your customization. You can mix, transform, swap and rebuild each block according to your purposes.
Less than a week left before the release. Now I am switching to polishing the components, naming, organizing and seeking for bugs :)
You can pre-order this web design system just for $28 https://gum.co/websystem
