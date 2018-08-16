Multipurpose landing page constructor in Figma (figma.com)
4 days ago from Kamushken Roman, setproduct.com
Does anyone actually use landing page templates like this? I would imagine most needs go beyond what a template can offer, not to mention that they need to match whatever branding you already have in place if you are doing any sort of traffic routing to a lead capture form.
Regardless of this, designers and developers mostly using the same blocks, to build landing pages. This is the idea of this product - to have an ultimate collection of every possible brick for the wall. The style & colors is up to you. Figma does it well now. So you save a lot of time creating the blocks to build pages in Figma. That's it
Hola, community!
This template is the 9th and the last from the biggest Figma web design system I am working on at the moment. This theme matches for app presentation, agency, service or portfolio page. Made by blocks, this template is expecting for your customization. You can mix, transform, swap and rebuild each block according to your purposes.
Less than a week left before the release. Now I am switching to polishing the components, naming, organizing and seeking for bugs :)
Update from 20.08: This product has been released today! https://gum.co/websystem/purchase
