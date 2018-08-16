Aren’t there too many design formats?

2 hours ago from , CEO & Co-founder at Avocode

Hello,

For a long time, I have been observing how different companies in the design space behave. I realized that while there is a lot of new UI screen design tools hoping to “solve it all”, their quantity and variety slows down the overall innovation. To build new features and solve new problems in our space, every company is developing a new (and often incompatible) format and rendering, because there is no universal standardised solution that developers could build upon. I have written a blog post exploring these thoughts in more detail.

https://blog.avocode.com/how-could-the-design-industry-innovate-faster-7f363c2b5aa0

While we have started our business (https://avocode.com/) in a niche area of the design space (the hand-off to developers) we have had to build quite a robust technology to solve it the way we believe is right. Eventually, we have decided to offer our technology (design format parsers, standardised JSON format and C++/OpenGL rendering engine) to third party developers to speed up innovation.

With that in mind I'd like to introduce you our Avocode SDK, (today also on Product Hunt).

https://avocode.com/sdk

And how do you deal with the amount of design tools and formats?

Do you think one is the best and will prevail or that design files should be app independent?

  • Gio Vas, 27 minutes ago

    yeah it seems like every tool is opening up their platforms via APIs - maybe it enables you to use 2 similar tools together..e.g. Open Sketch in Figma, open XD in ProtoPie. Good luck with the new product launch too!

  • Tim Kjær LangeTim Kjær Lange, 19 minutes ago

    I see some promise in tools that gap the divide between design and engineering.

    You don't need to be an engineer to use Xcode Storyboard. You don't need to be an engineer to use real React Components for your prototypes in Framer X. Formats are not a problem with these tools, because the format is the same for design and engineering.

    Tools like Photoshop and Illustrator was built in a different age for a different purpose.

  • Daniel GoldenDaniel Golden, 16 minutes ago

    Yeah, I think you're probably right. There are too many design formats, but how do you indent to keep this from happening?

    XKCD Standards Comic

    • Vu Hoang AnhVu Hoang Anh, 9 minutes ago

      Great question Daniel. That's why we're considering to make the OCTOPUS file format free and open for everyone.

  • Ken Em, 23 minutes ago

    Isn't this post simply more self-promotion?

    • Vu Hoang AnhVu Hoang Anh, 17 minutes ago

      Thanks for the comment. We're already talking to some companies that share our visions and would like to eventually open our universal format as something like a PDF so designers would no longer be limited by tools and platforms. So no, rather than promoting our technology, we'd like to start a conversation. What's your opinion on the variety of design tools and design formats?

