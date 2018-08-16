Aren’t there too many design formats?

Hello,

For a long time, I have been observing how different companies in the design space behave. I realized that while there is a lot of new UI screen design tools hoping to “solve it all”, their quantity and variety slows down the overall innovation. To build new features and solve new problems in our space, every company is developing a new (and often incompatible) format and rendering, because there is no universal standardised solution that developers could build upon. I have written a blog post exploring these thoughts in more detail.

https://blog.avocode.com/how-could-the-design-industry-innovate-faster-7f363c2b5aa0

While we have started our business (https://avocode.com/) in a niche area of the design space (the hand-off to developers) we have had to build quite a robust technology to solve it the way we believe is right. Eventually, we have decided to offer our technology (design format parsers, standardised JSON format and C++/OpenGL rendering engine) to third party developers to speed up innovation.

With that in mind I'd like to introduce you our Avocode SDK, (today also on Product Hunt).

https://avocode.com/sdk

And how do you deal with the amount of design tools and formats?

Do you think one is the best and will prevail or that design files should be app independent?