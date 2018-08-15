Unofficial Framer X webinar?

Hey DN,

If you have tried Framer X, you can stop reading now.

Otherwise, are you still waiting for a beta invite? Interested in an unofficial webinar? Since there are a few people asking, I think it might be a good idea to show you what I've found so far.

I've tentatively scheduled the webinar to 11AM PDT next Wednesday August 22. It'd be in a casual (and unrehearsed) format. I'll prepare something to show you, but I hope it'd be a session driven by you -- ask me questions, or even better, request me to poke around in X. I'd just do it and we can watch what'd happen.

I plan to use Facebook to do the webinar since Youtube/Hangouts no longer supports screen sharing (am I correct?). Let me know if you know a better option!

Sounds good? Sign up here and I'll send you a reminder.

Comment below about what you want to see in the demo!

Some background:

I was lucky to get into the first wave of invite early August and I've been playing it around since then. I built a Parallax component, and shared some pro tips -- I have no problem to call myself a big fan. :)

Disclaimers: