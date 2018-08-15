Unofficial Framer X webinar?
40 minutes ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
If you have tried Framer X, you can stop reading now.
Otherwise, are you still waiting for a beta invite? Interested in an unofficial webinar? Since there are a few people asking, I think it might be a good idea to show you what I've found so far.
I've tentatively scheduled the webinar to 11AM PDT next Wednesday August 22. It'd be in a casual (and unrehearsed) format. I'll prepare something to show you, but I hope it'd be a session driven by you -- ask me questions, or even better, request me to poke around in X. I'd just do it and we can watch what'd happen.
I plan to use Facebook to do the webinar since Youtube/Hangouts no longer supports screen sharing (am I correct?). Let me know if you know a better option!
Sounds good? Sign up here and I'll send you a reminder.
Comment below about what you want to see in the demo!
Some background:
- I was lucky to get into the first wave of invite early August and I've been playing it around since then. I built a Parallax component, and shared some pro tips -- I have no problem to call myself a big fan. :)
Disclaimers:
- This is a FREE event.
- No. Framer the company did not pay me for doing this. I'm a fan, not an employee of Framer.
- With that said, I do plan to release a course focused on Framer X.
