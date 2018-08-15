Advanced prototyping is now within reach, thanks to Framer X (framer.com)
39 minutes ago from Jurre Houtkamp, Framer
Hey everyone, we’re continuing to roll out more Framer X Beta invites this week. In the meantime, we just launched a new page (and video!) detailing everything you need to know about our brand new selection of interactive tools. Check out just how easy it is to link screens, scroll content, and create flawless page transitions in Framer X
