Copywriter Recommendations
20 hours ago from Steven W, Designer
Hi all, I've been having a hard time finding a suitable copywriter for a financial client looking to write their brand story. I thought it might be a good chance to put it to the community as I'm sure all of us need a pro copywriter sometimes, and it's always nice to give shoutouts to talented peers.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now