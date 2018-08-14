The Thumb Zone for iPhone X

3 hours ago from , Teamleader and Designer at Hyper

I love using this great reference heat map whenever designing new apps. I've been looking for an updated heat map for the optimal Thumbzone for iPhone X. Anyone seen anything like this?

Read about the Thumb zone here: http://scotthurff.com/posts/how-to-design-for-thumbs-in-the-era-of-huge-screens

5 comments