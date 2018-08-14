Welcome to Eastern Design Conference at 26–27th October, Košice, Slovakia

Dear designer fellas,

we would invite you to our Eastern Design Conference on 26-27th October at Košice, Slovakia. As a short intro, I would cite here from Rick Poynor’s talk at Atypi conference in 2004

“In central Europe, design is at a crossroads. It is 15 years since the collapse of communism and the arrival of democracy and the free market and a great deal has happened in the design communities of countries such as the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland and Hungary… There is a chance not to produce a local imitation of western design, but to develop goals and ways of working which have their basis in the visual histories and cultural concerns of the region.” – Rick Poynor, Atypi 2004, Prague

At the Eastern, we bring together design and business. Not random selection of design and business, but the best of the one we know, the one we make in what we call the“East”. Formats of talk at the Eastern are not the traditional “one person on stage going through their portfolio” but rather various formats that allow presented projects to be seen from both design and business viewpoints.

Website: www.easternconf.com

Go East! Luboš, Roman, and Viktor