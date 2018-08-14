Remote Work Study 2018: The Anywhere Workers (and.co)
39 minutes ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
39 minutes ago from Leif Abraham, Co-Founder at AND CO, Partner at Prehype
Hey there!
Together with Remote Year, we've just launched this study about working remotely. About 4,000 people participated in the survey which lead to some fascinating results.
Illustrations by Emma Philip https://www.behance.net/emmaphilip
Hope you enjoy!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now