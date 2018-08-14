Hi DesignerNews!

Some of you might remember me from my previous products Symbols & Styleguides, Cards for Webflow or mainly for Dashboard UI Kit. Dashboard UI Kit became the best seller on Gumroad and most popular UI Kit on UI8.net with thousands of sales in total, which I found incredible. So for the past 5 months I haven’t been doing anything else in my free time than working on the next version.

Dashboard UI Kit 3.0 - The first and the largest design kit for web apps and dashboards developed in React with open roadmap and monthly updates.

Let’s look what’s inside:

40 Unique screens 3 Conceptual Apps (Social Network, Bnb Platform, Support Platform) 1 Massive styleguide 400+ Text Styles (In Sketch) 600+ Symbols 2 Mobile Dashboards and 2 Dark Layouts Over 70 Widgets prepared for 3/4/5/6/9/12 grid columns resolutions All available for Sketch, Photoshop and XD

But that’s not over! I’ve been listening to your requests so I’ve teamed up with my good friend @roman_nguyen who helped me to take Dashboard UI Kit to the next level and get things moving, literally.

With a very first release, we are introducing more than 70 components available in React as well as plain HTML and CSS and 5 screens as a starter. And because we don’t want to limit your development in any way, we are giving you an access to full source code built in modern way with minimum dependencies that is simple to integrate into your current project. You can import compiled code or you can start your fresh project on top of our dev stack immediately.

*→ Release 1 is out from today! *

Landing Page:https://janlosert.com/dashboard

Gumroad Product:https://gum.co/dashboard