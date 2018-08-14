I just released hellotimo.co, a time and task manager

Hey DN! Today, I released my first side project into the world with the help of Richard Palmer.

https://hellotimo.co/

Timo is a time and task manager designed around the creative’s workflow. It helps you track your daily tasks and time spent completing them all in one place. This means you'll no longer have a disconnect between work done and work logged, perfect if you're filling out pesky time sheets. Timo is browser based and even has offline support

I'd love to hear any feedback you have on how to improve Timo.