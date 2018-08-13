How do you go about building the right thing?
5 hours ago from Christopher Mansfield
How have you gone about learning or practicing how to quickly figure out the right thing to build and build it for users to quickly use and re-use ?
I tend to steer away from discussion (trying something new here) and tend to read books such as Zero to One, Lean UX, Sense & Respond, Hooked and a wide range of O'Riley books.
Whats your approach?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now