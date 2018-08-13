2 comments
Kamushken Roman, 2 minutes ago
I like and tried this font. Actual shapes, IMHO. Surprised to see the announcement so lately. Are you planning to add cyrillic extension?
I like and tried this font. Actual shapes, IMHO. Surprised to see the announcement so lately. Are you planning to add cyrillic extension?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now