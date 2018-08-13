1 comment

  • Bogdan Petrescu, 13 minutes ago

    Hey DN community! In the past months, we worked on redesigning our existing browser extension. Today we are excited to release it on Chrome and also on Firefox.

    If you ever wondered what technologies a site uses, then this extension might help you. AWRStudyr is a free browser extension that offers you powerful web technologies insights each time you open a new web page.

    • Mobile-friendly test
    • Google PageSpeed scores
    • HTML5 validation
    • Accessibility checker
    • Mixed content detection
