Pure CSS animation (codepen.io)
13 hours ago from Maxime Viktorovich, Web developer
13 hours ago from Maxime Viktorovich, Web developer
While impressive one has to think .. are 311html lines and 8038 lines of css worth the ~10s animation that was available 10 years ago in macromedia flash 5? Is this really progress?
yes, it's art – in a modern format and clean af code. well done julia imo
As a piece of art it's perfectly fine. It's not for practical client applications likely.
Exactly one full implementation of Flash exists. Dozens of implementations of CSS exist. With time, you could reasonably write a binary encoding of most CSS to have it roughly match the size, but it's likely not going to provide a terribly meaningful benefit given the use cases of css animations.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now