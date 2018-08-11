4 comments

  • Mihai Vladan, 8 hours ago

    While impressive one has to think .. are 311html lines and 8038 lines of css worth the ~10s animation that was available 10 years ago in macromedia flash 5? Is this really progress?

    • Thom StoodleyThom Stoodley, 2 minutes ago

      yes, it's art – in a modern format and clean af code. well done julia imo

    • John LeschinskiJohn Leschinski, 3 minutes ago

      As a piece of art it's perfectly fine. It's not for practical client applications likely.

    • Matt Basta, 7 minutes ago

      Exactly one full implementation of Flash exists. Dozens of implementations of CSS exist. With time, you could reasonably write a binary encoding of most CSS to have it roughly match the size, but it's likely not going to provide a terribly meaningful benefit given the use cases of css animations.

