These are the logos the Trump campaign is offering the Space Force (arstechnica.com)
1 day ago from Hamish Taplin, Freelance frontend developer
I knew Trump would be a design contest guy
One is just a blatant copy of NASA, these look so bad.
uninspired.
shitty logos, for a shitty idea....
I don't think it's a bad idea. Planes are basically going into space now, both commercial and military, why not set up a space force? I'm kinda playing devils advocate because I think it'd be great if no armed forces exist, but thats not the world we live in unfortunately.
If you've been hanging around the Internet long enough, you'll understand this reference:
https://mobile.twitter.com/rob_sheridan/status/1027654266708578304
I think at least one logo should represent the future space wall we are gonna build to keep out them damn illegal aliens!
These are fantastic! The whole family has a great eye for design: https://www.fabb-benefit.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/eric-trump-1-969x650.png
Damn it. The guy found a way to make space uncool.
We're still in the stages of "how do we keep people alive in space." We don't need to move into "how do we kill others from space" quite yet.
Wow, I didn’t know Trump used Fiverr.
