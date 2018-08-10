Bookman, read books via email
1 day ago from Jean-Philippe Fong
Bookman is for those that like to read a lot and want a way to keep reading with discipline but don't have time to sit with a book.
Email is the most convenient way if you want to read anywhere anytime. After signing up and uploading your ebook, you get snippets from the book via emails. You can click on the “Read more” button to get the next snippet. If you don’t have any epub files, Bookman offers a small selection of epub.
Enjoy!
