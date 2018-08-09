100 Days of Motion Design (medium.com)
1 day ago from Tiantian Xu, UX Designer
1 day ago from Tiantian Xu, UX Designer
Over the past few months, I challenged myself to create vector-based 2D animation every day for 100 days.
This post shares my creative process, the tools I used, and a reflection on the project. Hope you find it useful!
It's very inspiring to see someone take on (and finish) a challenge of this magnitude. :)
Thank you! Your word means a lot :)
Wow. I thought this would be spam but that is seriously impressive. You've got some cool stuff in there, and I like the breakdowns of how you did everything.
Thank you, Todd!
Such a good designer, and an even better human being! :)
Keep going, Tiantian!
Thank you Bilal!
This was a fantastic and inspiring read - thanks for all the helpful resources, too!
Thank you! Glad you found it useful!
For those getting this into Motion Design, don't waste your time on Sketch2AE. It's always lagging behind the latest Sketch updates and it will sometimes import incorrectly for tools like Lottie.
You do it again my friend :)!
Thank you for your support all along, Micah!
Amazing work! Thanks for sharing.
Thank you!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now