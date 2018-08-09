Next time your Mom says don't go out in the rain, turn on this web app. (rainbowhunt.me)
2 days ago from Maxime Viktorovich, Web developer
Pretty neat, but why does dragging the slider down increase the volume?
Seriously. Dragged all of my sliders to the top and was confused when nothing was happening. :0
