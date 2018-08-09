How do you handle text-editable templates during client handoff?

I'm looking for best practices when it comes to handing over templates that the client can edit on their own in the future. I am currently working with a musician that needs templates that they can use on their social to announce upcoming shows and all that jazz (pun intended). My first guess is to make a text-editable PDF that they can go into and update the copy. But I wanted to reach out and see if there's a better way to handle this situation.

Does anyone have any tips or care to share their process? Does anyone think it's a bad idea to hand over templates for the client to use? Did everyone start their day with a healthy and balanced breakfast?