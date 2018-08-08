39 comments

  • Jamie Giannini, 3 days ago

    I’ll admit, I signed up for Beta and I’m definitely looking forward to giving this a try BUT I’m also getting tired of the endless hype train companies like this and others build around product releases. For months on end we’re hit with “tidbits” of “tantalizing” information on new features and how this or that product will change the world and solve all of your design problems. I get what you guys are doing from a marketing perspective, but c’mon. Just release it and let’s get on with it. I’m getting fatigued. #Respect

    44 points
    • Rey AlejandroRey Alejandro, 5 hours ago

      I agree I think the marketing style is used quite often but maybe not all think the same and if Framer team don't do it. No one will get interested. There are a lot of good design tools out there that is at par or even better in terms of features but doesn't get enough hype or no one even knows.

      1 point
    • I like carrot juiceI like carrot juice, 1 day ago

      Totally, it is like waiting for a new hammer with a rubber grip ;) still just a tool, you can definitely "do" without it or use other tools. The hype is a marketing tool, which is annoying (lately, even more).

      1 point
    • dave fdave f, 1 day ago

      Yeah, wish they’d at least just release to their paying customers

      1 point
    • Brln .Brln ., 16 hours ago

      +1 Hype = disappointment

      3 points
    • Wesley HainesWesley Haines, 1 day ago

      Honestly, the audience the have in mind isn't you. It's people who are just breaking into design or enterprises who want an all-in-one solution. The "hype train" is what actually gets people outside of this community excited about design.

      So while I understand where you're coming from, I think you're a bit misled here.

      0 points
      • Jamie Giannini, 1 day ago

        Thanks for the comment Wesley, but I disagree. This latest announcement was designed to show feature pairity with existing vector-based design tools. To me it seems like an effort to get us to consider ditching our existing tools in favor of Framer X. Everyone is trying to unseat Sketch at the moment and be the total package. I don’t blame them, that’s how competition works—it’s healthy for the industry, but this hype building strategy is simply something I’ve seen too many times now to feel excited about one particular product. I wish them the best of luck and I’ll try their product (when I finally can).

        I think it would be refreshing for a company to simply announce a release date and actually release the product on that date to everyone who wants to try it.

        4 points
    • Eli SchiffEli Schiff, 2 days ago

      I've been referring to these as "boom boom" videos for years now.

      Maybe you all have forgotten, but It was a scandal when I criticized them for this. Now you're all finally catching on...

      9 points
      • I like carrot juiceI like carrot juice, 2 days ago

        We need more critic in our industry, more people like you (with constructive critics), I mean it. There is too much "sweetness" and fake smiles all around.

        3 points
        • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 day ago

          People on DN get very very antsy when you say something is bad, even when it is (see the MIT redesign thread) It's a bit of an echo chamber here.

          1 point
          • I like carrot juiceI like carrot juice, 14 hours ago

            That's really sad.

            There should be room for question things without unnecessary over-sensitiveness (in the form of constructive criticism), this place would be actually valuable.

            0 points
            • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 6 minutes ago

              Yeah, I think it's because there's quite a few junior level people here who arent used to hearing criticism and using it to make something better. That's my theory anyway.

              0 points
      • Rhys MerrittRhys Merritt, 4 hours ago

        Maybe you all have forgotten, but It was a scandal when I criticized them for this.

        Scandal? Hardly. The top comment on that thread has 68 points and it's backing up what you tweeted.

        Now you're all finally catching on...

        I mean.. this just kind of makes you sound awful - regardless of whether you had an opinion before some others might have.

        0 points
  • Mr FannybatterMr Fannybatter, 2 days ago

    These are standard vector features, unless your point of reference is MS Paint/Photoshop.

    25 points
    • Julian H, 1 day ago

      +1

      "All the tools you need". Yeah, not so much.

      1 point
      • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 42 minutes ago

        I think they’re just trying to drive the point home that framer x is much more than just framer currently is.

        0 points
    • I like carrot juiceI like carrot juice, 13 hours ago

      If you want to be considered as a "cool designer" you better use only the "standard vector tool"! ;)

      0 points
    • Luis La TorreLuis La Torre, 7 hours ago

      I am using the beta right now, and yes it is true that these are just basic drawing tools, but this is the first time we are drawing svgs and the code is so clean, compared with what you get in Skecth svg export.

      1 point
    • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 5 minutes ago

      Next question: Which of these things does Photoshop not do?

      0 points
  • Dominik SigristDominik Sigrist, 1 day ago

    Just launch.

    8 points
  • Ahmed SalehAhmed Saleh, 2 days ago

    How is this different from drawing features in Sketch/Figma/Adobe XD?

    7 points
    • Gavin McFarlandGavin McFarland, 1 day ago

      I think they provided these features for users who don't want to move between different apps when designing their user interfaces.

      1 point
      • I like carrot juiceI like carrot juice, 1 day ago

        There is nothing wrong with jumping between apps, which are dedicated to certain things, really.

        1 point
        • Gavin McFarlandGavin McFarland, 15 hours ago

          I agree, it's whatever you prefer. Apps are good for what they're specialised in, but problems do exist and probably some of the reason so many companies provide parallel features already present in other software. Working in between apps can pose problems like, syncing changes between designs, interruption to creative flow, difficulties collaborating across teams.

          Another part of it will be acquisition, for customers that don't have certain software they can provide feature parody allowing them to attract more customers.

          1 point
      • Ahmed SalehAhmed Saleh, 1 day ago

        But if you want to do vector editing in Sketch/Figma/Adobe XD...you don't have to switch apps. That's my point. Current design tools already offer these features. Framer is presenting it as something new when it's not.

        0 points
        • Gavin McFarlandGavin McFarland, 1 day ago

          If you like using Framer and you want to design your icons and design your prototypes, you can't do both in Framer presently . Framer's not necessarily saying its original, they're just touting that you can now do vector editing in Framer.

          1 point
  • Jun LiJun Li, 3 days ago

    That's cool

    But when can I use it?

    5 points
  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, 2 days ago

    Again. Still want to know if Windows support is being considered. Cross-platform support is necessary for us. It's why we use Figma.

    2 points
  • Jurre Houtkamp, 1 day ago

    Check out our new Drawing page to learn all about the advanced vector editing features in Framer X. Draw everything from logos, icons to detailed illustrations. Ready to share? Export anything from your canvas with production-ready CSS and SVG code. Learn more — http://bit.ly/2vV0e1B

    2 points
  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 2 days ago

    Meh. It's just marketing from the apple playbook. Hype up every single feature to make people excited about mundane things that already exist, then get publicity from it.

    2 points
  • Sacha GreifSacha Greif, 2 days ago

    predictive snapping, curve bending, and angle locking

    Angle locking has me intrigued. I've never heard of any design app supporting this, usually you have to create your own grid first and then rely on auto-snapping. Being able to guarantee that your shapes only feature, say, 45º angles would be really powerful.

    2 points
  • Alexander Schlosser, 23 hours ago

    Framer X is doing a lot of things right and I enjoy playing around with it a lot!

    One of the few things that's really missing for it to be my go to design/prototyping tool is the option to show custom grids and layouts as overlays though. Sketch is doing a great job here and it helps a lot to create more consistent layouts/design systems.

    1 point
  • Korey HallKorey Hall, 1 day ago

    Looks promising, however so did many other tools until they released their 'beta'. If this tool lived up to its expectations it could be something really useful to the design community.

    1 point
    • Mike StevensonMike Stevenson, 1 day ago

      To be fair, framer has a pretty good reputation. When studio was being hyped, InVision had a lot of critiques and to be honest is not the perfect tool. I’m way more excited for this than I was for studio.

      Although, I’d rather not leave Sketch so hopefully they come out with some killer features in near-future releases.

      1 point
      • Korey HallKorey Hall, 11 hours ago

        Fully agree, would be great if sketch stepped up a little without going bat shit crazy.

        1 point
  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 2 days ago

    that svg export tho.

    1 point