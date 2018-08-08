Framer X — Drawing Features (framer.com)
I’ll admit, I signed up for Beta and I’m definitely looking forward to giving this a try BUT I’m also getting tired of the endless hype train companies like this and others build around product releases. For months on end we’re hit with “tidbits” of “tantalizing” information on new features and how this or that product will change the world and solve all of your design problems. I get what you guys are doing from a marketing perspective, but c’mon. Just release it and let’s get on with it. I’m getting fatigued. #Respect
I agree I think the marketing style is used quite often but maybe not all think the same and if Framer team don't do it. No one will get interested. There are a lot of good design tools out there that is at par or even better in terms of features but doesn't get enough hype or no one even knows.
Totally, it is like waiting for a new hammer with a rubber grip ;) still just a tool, you can definitely "do" without it or use other tools. The hype is a marketing tool, which is annoying (lately, even more).
+1 Hype = disappointment
Honestly, the audience the have in mind isn't you. It's people who are just breaking into design or enterprises who want an all-in-one solution. The "hype train" is what actually gets people outside of this community excited about design.
So while I understand where you're coming from, I think you're a bit misled here.
Thanks for the comment Wesley, but I disagree. This latest announcement was designed to show feature pairity with existing vector-based design tools. To me it seems like an effort to get us to consider ditching our existing tools in favor of Framer X. Everyone is trying to unseat Sketch at the moment and be the total package. I don’t blame them, that’s how competition works—it’s healthy for the industry, but this hype building strategy is simply something I’ve seen too many times now to feel excited about one particular product. I wish them the best of luck and I’ll try their product (when I finally can).
I think it would be refreshing for a company to simply announce a release date and actually release the product on that date to everyone who wants to try it.
I've been referring to these as "boom boom" videos for years now.
Maybe you all have forgotten, but It was a scandal when I criticized them for this. Now you're all finally catching on...
We need more critic in our industry, more people like you (with constructive critics), I mean it. There is too much "sweetness" and fake smiles all around.
People on DN get very very antsy when you say something is bad, even when it is (see the MIT redesign thread) It's a bit of an echo chamber here.
That's really sad.
There should be room for question things without unnecessary over-sensitiveness (in the form of constructive criticism), this place would be actually valuable.
Yeah, I think it's because there's quite a few junior level people here who arent used to hearing criticism and using it to make something better. That's my theory anyway.
Scandal? Hardly. The top comment on that thread has 68 points and it's backing up what you tweeted.
I mean.. this just kind of makes you sound awful - regardless of whether you had an opinion before some others might have.
These are standard vector features, unless your point of reference is MS Paint/Photoshop.
I think they’re just trying to drive the point home that framer x is much more than just framer currently is.
If you want to be considered as a "cool designer" you better use only the "standard vector tool"! ;)
I am using the beta right now, and yes it is true that these are just basic drawing tools, but this is the first time we are drawing svgs and the code is so clean, compared with what you get in Skecth svg export.
Next question: Which of these things does Photoshop not do?
Just launch.
How is this different from drawing features in Sketch/Figma/Adobe XD?
I think they provided these features for users who don't want to move between different apps when designing their user interfaces.
There is nothing wrong with jumping between apps, which are dedicated to certain things, really.
I agree, it's whatever you prefer. Apps are good for what they're specialised in, but problems do exist and probably some of the reason so many companies provide parallel features already present in other software. Working in between apps can pose problems like, syncing changes between designs, interruption to creative flow, difficulties collaborating across teams.
Another part of it will be acquisition, for customers that don't have certain software they can provide feature parody allowing them to attract more customers.
But if you want to do vector editing in Sketch/Figma/Adobe XD...you don't have to switch apps. That's my point. Current design tools already offer these features. Framer is presenting it as something new when it's not.
If you like using Framer and you want to design your icons and design your prototypes, you can't do both in Framer presently . Framer's not necessarily saying its original, they're just touting that you can now do vector editing in Framer.
But when can I use it?
Again. Still want to know if Windows support is being considered. Cross-platform support is necessary for us. It's why we use Figma.
Yeah. I recall that being there last year. Until something is announced it's not real. It's odd that Framer isn't interested in developing for the platform. Since Windows has JavaScript as a native language (with UWP), and Microsoft even has a Design toolkit for Framer: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/design/downloads/?ocid=cxfluent-v1June-designtoolkits-devdocs
Check out our new Drawing page to learn all about the advanced vector editing features in Framer X. Draw everything from logos, icons to detailed illustrations. Ready to share? Export anything from your canvas with production-ready CSS and SVG code. Learn more — http://bit.ly/2vV0e1B
Meh. It's just marketing from the apple playbook. Hype up every single feature to make people excited about mundane things that already exist, then get publicity from it.
predictive snapping, curve bending, and angle locking
Angle locking has me intrigued. I've never heard of any design app supporting this, usually you have to create your own grid first and then rely on auto-snapping. Being able to guarantee that your shapes only feature, say, 45º angles would be really powerful.
I don’t think that’s a new feature:
While defining diagonal lines, continuing along the exact angle of a previous segment is tricky. Luckily, Framer’s path editing tool does the hard work for you—once your cursor comes close enough, we’ll lock your angle for you, so you can draw perfectly aligned icons and illustrations.
https://blog.framer.com/the-10-framer-design-features-you-may-have-missed-b39314716954
Framer X is doing a lot of things right and I enjoy playing around with it a lot!
One of the few things that's really missing for it to be my go to design/prototyping tool is the option to show custom grids and layouts as overlays though. Sketch is doing a great job here and it helps a lot to create more consistent layouts/design systems.
Looks promising, however so did many other tools until they released their 'beta'. If this tool lived up to its expectations it could be something really useful to the design community.
To be fair, framer has a pretty good reputation. When studio was being hyped, InVision had a lot of critiques and to be honest is not the perfect tool. I’m way more excited for this than I was for studio.
Although, I’d rather not leave Sketch so hopefully they come out with some killer features in near-future releases.
Fully agree, would be great if sketch stepped up a little without going bat shit crazy.
that svg export tho.
