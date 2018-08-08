Are you a member to any paid Slack communities?
3 days ago from Cody McClintock, Developer
Is anyone here an active member of a Slack community that you pay for monthly / annually? If so, what are your thoughts on it? Is it providing you value?
3 days ago from Cody McClintock, Developer
No but if any Slack communities are interested in paying me to be a user they will find my rates very reasonable.
(1) - Additional memes will cost $10 per meme posted, OC memes custom to your channel start at $200
This is a thing that exists? Have any links?
Yes! Here are a few that I came across:
Personally I purchased an excellent course by Nguyen Le called "Process Masterclass". With the purchase of the course, you get access to a private community to share / collaborate / and ask questions in the industry or your thoughts as you progress through the course.
I'm a member of many non-paid slack communities and I'm not sure if I'd ever know the difference unless someone told me.
I'm a member of ecommtalk. I'm grandfathered to a free account, so I'm definitely getting value out of it.
