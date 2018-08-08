Are you a member to any paid Slack communities?

Is anyone here an active member of a Slack community that you pay for monthly / annually? If so, what are your thoughts on it? Is it providing you value?

  • John PJohn P, 1 day ago

    No but if any Slack communities are interested in paying me to be a user they will find my rates very reasonable.

    • I have a starter package of $150 a month which will get you a spam link to my work twice a week and 10 emoji reactions
    • $300 a month will get you 5 comments a week and I'll throw in the spam links for free on top of these comments
    • $1000 a month is our premium package, I will ensure daily all channels are read and comment up to 5 times a day I will also throw in posting a meme (1) for free
    • For Slack channels on budget I do have a special offer of a lurker model for just $50 a month where I will register on your channel, post once in general to introduce myself and my work and you are free to tell as many people as you want that I am registered (as long as you keep up payments) but I wont contribute.

    (1) - Additional memes will cost $10 per meme posted, OC memes custom to your channel start at $200

  • Darren Treat, 2 days ago

    This is a thing that exists? Have any links?

  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 2 days ago

    I'm a member of many non-paid slack communities and I'm not sure if I'd ever know the difference unless someone told me.

  • Nate VandervisNate Vandervis, a minute ago

    I'm a member of ecommtalk. I'm grandfathered to a free account, so I'm definitely getting value out of it.

  • Adrian Church, a minute ago

