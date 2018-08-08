What do we think of Fiverr?
3 days ago from Elliot James, Product Designer
Just wanted to get an idea of what others of you in the design community think of Fiverr?
Thanks!
3 days ago from Elliot James, Product Designer
Just wanted to get an idea of what others of you in the design community think of Fiverr?
Thanks!
THIS is what I think.
Thanks Cihad! :D
I think you should tell us why you are asking this random question so people can understand what you want. You essentially asked: "hey guys, what do you think of puppies?" Without telling people why, you're inviting designers to a circle jerk.
I think that is a bit of stretch to equate this inquiry as random. God knows we see enough posts similar to this like "What do you think of InVision Studio?" or "What do you think of X companies' rebranding?"
In my own regards to Fiverr.....It's not even a blip on my radar.....Fiverr and 99Designs never come up in conversations with any of the designers I work with or know in my area.
Great comment Anthony and fantastic use of your own time.
"The most important benefit of open-ended questions is that they allow you to find more than you anticipate: people may share motivations that you didn’t expect and mention behaviours and concerns that you knew nothing about."
And out of interest, what do you think of puppies?
Personally I am a big fan of puppies
...you circle jerk to puppies?
I’ve been an Envato author for quite sometime, quite recently I discovered someone on Fiverr has posted a few of my Envato projects there and selling it without my knowledge.
I contacted Fiverr to have it taken down, but it soon re-appeared. I had to call them out on Twitter before they took it down again. I have very little opinion of them.
I hadn't considered that side of it! That really sucks :(
It's excellent for palming off work I can't be bothered doing. Just don't rely on it for anything mission-critical.
It's a way for folks to offshore cheap work that's often copied or of incredibly low quality.
I don't think about it at all.
My opinion on sites like this probably runs counter to a lot of the common thinking. This is also from the perspective of never having used Fiverr, so take what I say with a grain of salt.
I don't think these platforms are that bad. Every industry has aspects of it that are completely commoditized, and it forces people that do want to differentiate their services to think more critically about the value their providing.
Everyone talks about value-based pricing, but the other side of that is a small business that is just getting started and may not need or want a custom logo and full brand system. They're getting proportionally less 'value' out of something like that, so should be expected to pay proportionally less. I think there is a need for $5 logos and high-end design services, and one doesn't necessarily devalue the other.
Also, a good way to learn your tools (not necessarily to learn 'design') is to do a looot of work. Doing work on these platforms probably isn't going to help you improve your critical 'design thinking', but it will definitely help you grow with managing client relationships and understanding the more tactical aspects of design.
I do think there are definitely some issues around intentionally driving down prices in order to scale and other practices like that, but I don't know if that is relevant to Fiverr at all.
Every article I see about Upwork/Fiverr/etc. basically says 'it devalues my work!!!', but I'd love to see a more nuanced argument from that perspective.
We dont
Thanks Randall. This was just perfect, thanks...
I don't think its good for the design industry. It allows "designers" to do quick work at a cheap price for the client. My opinion is that I don't think the work is done to a high standard (from personal experience) and it can also have an impact on our business itself. If we quote £80 for a logo, a client may just think "oh well I can just get it done for £5 on this site", resulting in us losing business for a project we would complete to a high standard.
This is a concern I have, it doesn't necessarily devalue or trade (in terms of employment) but I do worry about the influence it can have on SMBs, start ups etc., they may start expecting these low prices.
Also, that would (is?) be aligned with the LEAN mentality as well, faster, cheaper, fail, iterate etc..
But I strongly believe that this will saturate by itself in the near future, where that kind of work will be done by AI (in seconds you receive an equivalent of the work you can get on fiver).
Nice platform to get rid from daily routine. Also, $5 price is very affordable. You want to freelance there? Or what is the reason of this question?
It's really a general question, as I've been back a forth with the impact is has/may have on the industries is provides services for. So just wanted to hear some thoughts from fellow designers. Thanks! :)
Suckaroonie!
I don't really care about it. A couple of times I've had clients that have got logos off there and the logos have been average to terrible.
I guess you get what you pay for :/
We
pronoun
I think Fiverr has a function in the whole online design marketplace, but it's like going to the swap meet for something versus going to a boutique.
It's funny though -- there's a large number of solopreneurs and others who fucking SWEAR by Fiverr. These same people also want you to pay them thousands of dollars for consulting while getting design work done by someone for pennies on the dollar.
¯_(ツ)_/¯
These same people also want you to pay them thousands of dollars for consulting while getting design work done by someone for pennies on the dollar.
This is basically how most industries work though. Read: Literally any employer/employee relationship, from retail to civil engineering.
Depends entirely on what you want and as a platform isn't bad.
Perhaps in the genre of design there are some issues, I've only used it for other things, one off embroidered patches, silly illustrations, etc.
Also, one thing to keep in mind is sometimes things can cost a lot more than $5 with all the add ons.
Thanks David! I have heard that there can be hidden costs and the term 'Fiverr' is used more as an indication that it will be cheap/cheaper.
Yup, paid as high as $10 for a single patch or up to $40 a pop for some other stuff.
They obviously have a product market fit. Startup and new business don't have money for what we want them to pay and visual design is over saturated with tools like flaticon, freepik, canva, nounproject and free logo makers to make good enough design.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now