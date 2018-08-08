What do we think of Fiverr?

3 days ago from , Product Designer

Just wanted to get an idea of what others of you in the design community think of Fiverr?

Thanks!

30 comments

  • Cihad TurhanCihad Turhan, 2 days ago

    THIS is what I think.

    26 points
  • anthony thomasanthony thomas, 3 days ago

    I think you should tell us why you are asking this random question so people can understand what you want. You essentially asked: "hey guys, what do you think of puppies?" Without telling people why, you're inviting designers to a circle jerk.

    11 points
    • Timothy McKennaTimothy McKenna, 3 days ago

      I think that is a bit of stretch to equate this inquiry as random. God knows we see enough posts similar to this like "What do you think of InVision Studio?" or "What do you think of X companies' rebranding?"

      In my own regards to Fiverr.....It's not even a blip on my radar.....Fiverr and 99Designs never come up in conversations with any of the designers I work with or know in my area.

      3 points
    • Elliot JamesElliot James, 3 days ago

      Great comment Anthony and fantastic use of your own time.

      "The most important benefit of open-ended questions is that they allow you to find more than you anticipate: people may share motivations that you didn’t expect and mention behaviours and concerns that you knew nothing about."

      And out of interest, what do you think of puppies?

      4 points
    • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 3 days ago

      ...you circle jerk to puppies?

      8 points
  • Jrtorrents Dorman , 2 days ago

    I’ve been an Envato author for quite sometime, quite recently I discovered someone on Fiverr has posted a few of my Envato projects there and selling it without my knowledge.

    I contacted Fiverr to have it taken down, but it soon re-appeared. I had to call them out on Twitter before they took it down again. I have very little opinion of them.

    7 points
  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 2 days ago

    It's excellent for palming off work I can't be bothered doing. Just don't rely on it for anything mission-critical.

    6 points
  • Kyle ConradKyle Conrad, 2 days ago

    It's a way for folks to offshore cheap work that's often copied or of incredibly low quality.

    I don't think about it at all.

    4 points
  • Bryan ZavestoskiBryan Zavestoski, 2 days ago

    My opinion on sites like this probably runs counter to a lot of the common thinking. This is also from the perspective of never having used Fiverr, so take what I say with a grain of salt.

    I don't think these platforms are that bad. Every industry has aspects of it that are completely commoditized, and it forces people that do want to differentiate their services to think more critically about the value their providing.

    Everyone talks about value-based pricing, but the other side of that is a small business that is just getting started and may not need or want a custom logo and full brand system. They're getting proportionally less 'value' out of something like that, so should be expected to pay proportionally less. I think there is a need for $5 logos and high-end design services, and one doesn't necessarily devalue the other.

    Also, a good way to learn your tools (not necessarily to learn 'design') is to do a looot of work. Doing work on these platforms probably isn't going to help you improve your critical 'design thinking', but it will definitely help you grow with managing client relationships and understanding the more tactical aspects of design.

    I do think there are definitely some issues around intentionally driving down prices in order to scale and other practices like that, but I don't know if that is relevant to Fiverr at all.

    Every article I see about Upwork/Fiverr/etc. basically says 'it devalues my work!!!', but I'd love to see a more nuanced argument from that perspective.

    3 points
  • Randall MorrisRandall Morris, 2 days ago

    We dont

    2 points
  • Hannah ChalmersHannah Chalmers, 1 day ago

    I don't think its good for the design industry. It allows "designers" to do quick work at a cheap price for the client. My opinion is that I don't think the work is done to a high standard (from personal experience) and it can also have an impact on our business itself. If we quote £80 for a logo, a client may just think "oh well I can just get it done for £5 on this site", resulting in us losing business for a project we would complete to a high standard.

    1 point
    • Elliot JamesElliot James, 19 hours ago

      This is a concern I have, it doesn't necessarily devalue or trade (in terms of employment) but I do worry about the influence it can have on SMBs, start ups etc., they may start expecting these low prices.

      0 points
      • I like carrot juiceI like carrot juice, a minute ago

        Also, that would (is?) be aligned with the LEAN mentality as well, faster, cheaper, fail, iterate etc..

        But I strongly believe that this will saturate by itself in the near future, where that kind of work will be done by AI (in seconds you receive an equivalent of the work you can get on fiver).

        0 points
  • TanyaL L, 20 hours ago

    Nice platform to get rid from daily routine. Also, $5 price is very affordable. You want to freelance there? Or what is the reason of this question?

    1 point
    • Elliot JamesElliot James, 19 hours ago

      It's really a general question, as I've been back a forth with the impact is has/may have on the industries is provides services for. So just wanted to hear some thoughts from fellow designers. Thanks! :)

      0 points
  • Miklos Philips, 2 days ago

    Suckaroonie!

    1 point
  • Todd CantleyTodd Cantley, 1 day ago

    I don't really care about it. A couple of times I've had clients that have got logos off there and the logos have been average to terrible.

    0 points
  • Ryan GloverRyan Glover, 3 days ago

    We?

    0 points
    • Elliot JamesElliot James, 3 days ago

      We

      pronoun

      1. used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together. "shall we have a drink?"
      0 points
  • Maurice CherryMaurice Cherry, 6 hours ago

    I think Fiverr has a function in the whole online design marketplace, but it's like going to the swap meet for something versus going to a boutique.

    It's funny though -- there's a large number of solopreneurs and others who fucking SWEAR by Fiverr. These same people also want you to pay them thousands of dollars for consulting while getting design work done by someone for pennies on the dollar.

    ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    0 points
    • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 1 minute ago

      These same people also want you to pay them thousands of dollars for consulting while getting design work done by someone for pennies on the dollar.

      This is basically how most industries work though. Read: Literally any employer/employee relationship, from retail to civil engineering.

      0 points
  • David ThornDavid Thorn, 3 days ago

    Depends entirely on what you want and as a platform isn't bad.

    Perhaps in the genre of design there are some issues, I've only used it for other things, one off embroidered patches, silly illustrations, etc.

    Also, one thing to keep in mind is sometimes things can cost a lot more than $5 with all the add ons.

    0 points
    • Elliot JamesElliot James, 3 days ago

      Thanks David! I have heard that there can be hidden costs and the term 'Fiverr' is used more as an indication that it will be cheap/cheaper.

      0 points
      • David ThornDavid Thorn, 3 days ago

        Yup, paid as high as $10 for a single patch or up to $40 a pop for some other stuff.

        0 points
  • Rey AlejandroRey Alejandro, 1 minute ago

    They obviously have a product market fit. Startup and new business don't have money for what we want them to pay and visual design is over saturated with tools like flaticon, freepik, canva, nounproject and free logo makers to make good enough design.

    0 points