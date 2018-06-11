60GS - CSS Grid Layout (vladocar.github.io)
8 hours ago from Vladimir Carrer, Web Designer
Why do people keep making CSS grid frameworks? The whole point of grid is that you no longer need boilerplate grid libs...
This is not a framework though, just CSS Grid :)
This solution is can be used for everything even for Photoshop or Grid on Paper. You split the grid with 60 grid units and because 60 is first number dividable by 2,3,4,5 and 6 you can make 1 to 6 columns. This is just Grid System and you can use it for making any grid on any medium.
The point of grid is to also apply semantic naming to your grid areas. This increases code readability and understanding. Here is a good read for the uninitiated:
https://css-tricks.com/things-ive-learned-css-grid-layout/#article-header-id-3
