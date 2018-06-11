Design Thinking!

  • Akshay ChauhanAkshay Chauhan, 2 hours ago

    I know this is the feeling, after over 5 years of designing it happens more when designing simple things over complex things. And yes I do have my handy go-to visual design tricks.

    For anyone new here

    1. Fix the design grid.
    2. Use logical spacing ie. related heading and copy should be plced closer while other things further away.
    3. Have a set of go-to typefaces (look at font combinations with Google font for starters)
    4. Start from a grid and functional wireframe, Dribbble and Behance should come later(agency designers might sometimes prioritize presentation more than product designers).
    5. Fix those damn column widths and line heights. Make the content less of a cognitive overload.
    6. If still struggling, buy design magazines, books and study their layouts :P

    These are the foundations IMHO. Do whatever after that, go full on David Carson on it after that if you wish.

    • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 1 hour ago

      Damn, man. Dropping some wisdom here. Thanks for sharing your tips—super helpful, and not just for beginners.

    • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 1 minute ago

      Go full David Carson on it after that...

      hahaha, that's awesome

  • Jesus GallentJesus Gallent, 2 hours ago

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA True!!!

  • Kyle Young, 24 minutes ago

    I certainly hope this is just a parody of how young designers often think and not a prescription for how they SHOULD think. If you find yourself trapped in this loop you should take it as a sign that you're lacking somewhere in the fundamentals. Taking wild stabs at changing color, spacing, typeface etc until you find something that looks good is not the way pro designers work.

    • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 21 minutes ago

      Any insights on how PRO designers work? Thanks, Kyle.

    • Dean HaydenDean Hayden, a minute ago

      That’s some debut comment!

      I’m sure that in this cartoon the designer tried a couple of different routes all of which where considered and not just wild stabs in the dark.

      We’ll never know for sure though.

  • A. NavasA. Navas, 1 minute ago

    awesome thinking

