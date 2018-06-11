Design Thinking!
3 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
3 hours ago from Pablo Stanley, Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
I know this is the feeling, after over 5 years of designing it happens more when designing simple things over complex things. And yes I do have my handy go-to visual design tricks.
For anyone new here
These are the foundations IMHO. Do whatever after that, go full on David Carson on it after that if you wish.
Damn, man. Dropping some wisdom here. Thanks for sharing your tips—super helpful, and not just for beginners.
Go full David Carson on it after that...
hahaha, that's awesome
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA True!!!
I certainly hope this is just a parody of how young designers often think and not a prescription for how they SHOULD think. If you find yourself trapped in this loop you should take it as a sign that you're lacking somewhere in the fundamentals. Taking wild stabs at changing color, spacing, typeface etc until you find something that looks good is not the way pro designers work.
Any insights on how PRO designers work? Thanks, Kyle.
That’s some debut comment!
I’m sure that in this cartoon the designer tried a couple of different routes all of which where considered and not just wild stabs in the dark.
We’ll never know for sure though.
awesome thinking
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now