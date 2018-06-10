5 comments
alfa treze, 4 minutes ago
Mine was Corel Draw 3, released way back in '92. I was 13 yrs old.
https://winworldpc.com/res/img/screenshots/30-fe55c474c54fcaefc6ceadad96915121-Corel%20Draw%203%20-%20Splash.png
Joe S, 1 minute ago
Kid Pix 1.0!
Tiago Franco, a minute ago
...I think that's even older than BannerMania...
Robin Humphreys, 5 minutes ago
Old school! If we discount MS Paint mine was Adobe Fireworks †.
And then there was an awkward phase until Sketch finally appeared.
Tiago Franco, a minute ago
Don't tell me you never tried to use for Gimp as an alternative to Photoshop...
