WCAG AA Compliance and Card Patterns

2 hours ago from , Associate Creative Director @ Rightpoint

Question on product cards and WCAG AA compliance.

Reference image: https://imgur.com/VRiZnS7

We are specifically questioning the link styles of this clickable cards—which take you to a new page.

Each card you see has a focus + hover state for the title to underline.

Callout A: Is the arrow next to the title required in order to be AA compliant, or is the context of this element as a clickable card clear enough?

Callout B: Here, a similar card treatment. Is the context of being surrounded by other cards enough to indicate that they are clickable, or is a visual indication required for the title text?

Again, this is all assuming proper focus states. This is a responsive page.

Thanks in advance for any insight! I've found some best practice information in regards to cards and accessibility, but having a difficult time interpreting specific success criterion for card patterns.

5 comments

  • Alex CarpenterAlex Carpenter, 39 minutes ago

    Here is a good resource for card accessibility https://inclusive-components.design/cards/

    2 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 4 minutes ago

    I don't think you need a visual link indicator to validate...at least I have yet to see that come up in an audit. In either case, an icon which may be arbitrary or not even visible to some customers is not necessarily going to be an indicator of WCAG validation.

    Screen readers will identify it as a link if you've got it marked up correctly, and you've got your focus/hover states. The question for you would be if the copy is clear and good, and if you're following or breaking established patterns that customers may rely on for this kind of behavior.

    1 point
    • Ben RamseyBen Ramsey, a minute ago

      thanks! that's what we were thinking — but wanted to confirm without leading. good advice + considerations.

      0 points