WCAG AA Compliance and Card Patterns
2 hours ago from Ben Ramsey, Associate Creative Director @ Rightpoint
Question on product cards and WCAG AA compliance.
Reference image: https://imgur.com/VRiZnS7
We are specifically questioning the link styles of this clickable cards—which take you to a new page.
Each card you see has a focus + hover state for the title to underline.
Callout A: Is the arrow next to the title required in order to be AA compliant, or is the context of this element as a clickable card clear enough?
Callout B: Here, a similar card treatment. Is the context of being surrounded by other cards enough to indicate that they are clickable, or is a visual indication required for the title text?
Again, this is all assuming proper focus states. This is a responsive page.
Thanks in advance for any insight! I've found some best practice information in regards to cards and accessibility, but having a difficult time interpreting specific success criterion for card patterns.
