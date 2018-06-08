Phase Magazine is live! Issue#1 - {The State Of Digital Design}

Issue#1 - {The State Of Digital Design}

Hey guys! Phase Magazine is live! ;)

We want to help designers spend more time being creative. So we started Phase Mag to talk you with, fellow designers.

Issue#1 is all about the current state of digital design.

“We spend more time struggling with our numerous tools, than actually being creative. How do we rethink our Creative Process? Let’s search for the answers in the history of creativity, then pick up the pieces of our broken workflows and see how we can put it back together.“

State Of Interaction Design - why we believe the real digital revolution is now.

Introducing Phase Magazine - why we started Phase Magazine - and why we need your help ;)

Building Dynamic Layouts In Phase - how we’re building dynamic layouts in Phase.

Issue#2 is in the making now. Have ideas or want to contribute? ;) Let's chat - just email us at magazine at phase.com.

Yours, Vlad & Phase Team