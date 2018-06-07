Visual Inspector "Studio" early access for web designers (canvasflip.com)
1 hour ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by ❤️
Hey DNers, thanks for all the love to Visual Inspector.
We are releasing next version of Visual Inspector (Code-name: "Studio", Lol ) with:
Basically, a more powerful version for your entire team. It's available for private beta with 3-Months of all premium access.
If you design, code or write content for websites, grab your free seat now.
Let's make WWW a better place with lesser design bugs. Be a design superhero.❤️
Cheers!
