1 comment

  • V. MV. M, 1 hour ago

    Hey DNers, thanks for all the love to Visual Inspector.

    We are releasing next version of Visual Inspector (Code-name: "Studio", Lol ) with:

    • Real-time collaboration,
    • Multi-user editing,
    • Version history,
    • Role management and lot more...

    Basically, a more powerful version for your entire team. It's available for private beta with 3-Months of all premium access.

    If you design, code or write content for websites, grab your free seat now.

    Let's make WWW a better place with lesser design bugs. Be a design superhero.❤️

    Cheers!

    0 points