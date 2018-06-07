Localization of Sketch and InDesign files

Hi everyone,

I will be happy to hear different suggestions how to optimize the whole workflow for the following case:

Task

To automate the process of translation of PDF files and a website.

Challenge

We have these: 1st PDF file - 50 pages; 2nd PDF file - 10 pages; 3rd PDF file - 20 pages; Website.

We have to translate everything on multiple languages (~10);

Lots of changes and iterations are being made both on the PDFs and on the website on a weekly basis.

Insight

For the website we'll try wit localizejs.com;

Two of the PDFs are generated in InDesign, but lots of the content is created in Sketch and embedded as raster images in the InDesign files.

The third PDF is entirely created in Sketch (20 slides).

Solution (???)

A way to separate the content from the presentation in Sketch and InDesign, probably.

IDML doesn't work well, because it breaks the layout of the InDesign file.

Any ideas how to optimize the process of translation and make it "designer-independent"?