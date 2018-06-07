Ask DN : What are the core problems while working with Type for any project?
2 hours ago from Neel Kadia, National Institute of Design
What is the most annoying, time taking process while working with Type?
When I say Type, it could be Type Selection, Detection, Manipulation or Pairing anything.
I'm trying to understand the core-problems; once those figure out I'll try to address those problem using Machine Learning to see what can be done to resolve those problems.
