Ask DN : What are the core problems while working with Type for any project?

What is the most annoying, time taking process while working with Type?

When I say Type, it could be Type Selection, Detection, Manipulation or Pairing anything.

I'm trying to understand the core-problems; once those figure out I'll try to address those problem using Machine Learning to see what can be done to resolve those problems.