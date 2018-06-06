Ask DN: If you don't like or don't want to code can you help me understand why?

As we know there are designers who code and designers who don't, and some who are in-between.

For those who don't code, or really do not like it, I'm curious to know why. Like what specific aspect of coding irks you? There are plenty of possible reasons! The goal is not to judge but to understand.

For web designers I can imagine a few different possibilities:

Typing the code is enormously tedious and the slightest typo causes thing to break.

CSS and HTML (the languages themselves) are too unwieldy to be able to actually design with (is this a flexbox? what align-self? or is it a float?... )

You feel you can only really design if you can do direct manipulation of your design as it is on the screen (as in use a regular design tool)

I suppose there are other possible problems, like the ever-increasing complexity of tools that surround code (build tools, pre-processors, post-processors, ...) feel free add more in the comments.

I am asking this because I am a developer and I am playing around with some ideas for web design/development tools, but I realize I never really understood why many designers don't like to code. Thanks for your answers.