Ask DN: If you don't like or don't want to code can you help me understand why?

As we know there are designers who code and designers who don't, and some who are in-between.

For those who don't code, or really do not like it, I'm curious to know why. Like what specific aspect of coding irks you? There are plenty of possible reasons! The goal is not to judge but to understand.

For web designers I can imagine a few different possibilities:

  • Typing the code is enormously tedious and the slightest typo causes thing to break.
  • CSS and HTML (the languages themselves) are too unwieldy to be able to actually design with (is this a flexbox? what align-self? or is it a float?... )
  • You feel you can only really design if you can do direct manipulation of your design as it is on the screen (as in use a regular design tool)

I suppose there are other possible problems, like the ever-increasing complexity of tools that surround code (build tools, pre-processors, post-processors, ...) feel free add more in the comments.

I am asking this because I am a developer and I am playing around with some ideas for web design/development tools, but I realize I never really understood why many designers don't like to code. Thanks for your answers.

  • sean lionin, 2 hours ago

    I really like what tools like Webflow & Zeplin are doing - bridging the gap between developers and designers.

    I think as the industry progresses this is going to become less of a can and shouldn't question - I think everyone should be able to code to some base/foundation level. However, I do think that designers should spend most of their time on design.

  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 4 minutes ago

    A good designer can pretty much use any tool to create a design. With that said, coding comes with its benefits. Having the option to build HTML/CSS and some javascript yourself means that you can better create the design the way that you want it. Also designers that know a bit of code understand which sort of designs are easy or hard to build and are better at handing specs to other developers.

    Having no coding experience whatsoever as a designer is like writing a piece of music without being able to play it yourself. You don't have to play it yourself because there are better musicians for specific instruments but it helps when you understand 'how' the piece is going to be played.

    One example is font rendering. Every time I work with an external designer with little to no coding experience they will use one of the 900 font weights in their designs. Edge / FireFox and Chrome each have their own way of handling 'bold' styles and in most cases the difference between font-weight 300 or 400 is barely visible.

  • Mitch Malone, a minute ago

    Coding doesn't irk me. I enjoy coding.

    But I think designers are better positioned to impact a business, project, experience, etc in other areas. Specifically in understanding who the user is, what they're goals and scenarios are, aligning with business needs, collaborating on prototypes, and user testing.

    The prototyping can be done in code. Some times it is required but mostly it isn't.

    If it suits your work style—carry on. But I wonder if it should be a requirement for designers.

