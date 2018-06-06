Launching React Native 101 for Designers!

Hey Designers,

Wow time flies! It's been over a year since I first asked you on DN about a React course for designers.

Super excited to announce this: I'm launching React Native 101 today! Yay!

Check it out here: https://learnreact.design/react-native-101. Or if you'd like a quick visual guide to all the chapters, check out this Tweet thread.

RN101 covers styling React Native components, responsive design, handling user input (drag&drop, pinch-to-zoom etc.), animations, navigation and more. This course requires basic understanding of React. If you are new to React, check out React 101 for designers.

This course includes 58 lessons totalling 7.5 hours of videos. Oh boy, it's been humooooooongous amount of work creating these videos! More on that later. The good thing is that the time I've spent goes directly to save your time. I've done the research and the grunt work to prepare you a package of important things in React Native.

I can't wait to hear your opinions about the course!

Now that Module 1 and 2 are both out of the oven. On to Module 3: React-driven Design Process!

Truly yours, Linton