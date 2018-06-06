What future for Apple’s Swift? (imaginarycloud.com)
7 hours ago from Tiago Franco
7 hours ago from Tiago Franco
I respectfully disagree with the idea that Swift is showing signs of stalling/falling.
If anything, Swift has unique growth potential because Apple is getting Swift into the hands of more students via its "Everyone Can Code" initiatives. Now that iPad is getting into more classrooms, it gives students exposure to Swift (via Swift Playgrounds) as a first coding language.
I don't see React or Kotlin (which I love BTW) making similar inroads into education like Swift is.
That said, I do agree with the challenges around code portability, and the advantages that a language like React brings to the table ... but I don't think that issue is big enough to stall Swift's growth. Apple is playing the long game, and focusing not on today's programmers, but those who'll be coding 10 years from now.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now