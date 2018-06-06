What's your source of realistic mobile UI inspiration, not just dribbblesque rubbish?

Hi there,

I'm struggling with finding a good source of inspiration for mobile app user interfaces (Android/iOS).

Dribbble is pretty much useless, as most of the designs are not feasible, based on unrealistic requirements or non-existing problems. My main source of inspiration for some time was Pinterest, although now it's hard to dig through outdated solutions and reposts from Dribbble-like websites, so apart from my own research (self-made library of mobile screenshots) I hardly know any place to inspire from.

One could be Pttrns.com, but I'd expect it to be heavily updated, especially that they offer paid plan to have access to all materials. I tend to go to Uplabs as well, but it's basically Dribbble with filtering options for me.

I'd appreciate any suggestions.